Do you have an extra $85 million?

If you do, we have the perfect property for you to purchase! Second Wives Club star Shiva Safai is taking E! News on exclusive tour of her and fiancé Mohamed Hadid's breathtaking mansion, which is currently on the market!

In the video above, Shiva takes E! News' Zuri Hall all around the three-level, 50,000 square foot house which sits on over 20 acres of land. Shiva and Mohamed's house comes with an infinity pool, extensive gardens, a two-story entry foyer, gourmet cook's kitchen, state-of-the-art theatre, Moroccan lounge, Turkish bath, grand ballroom, wine cellar, and over 5,000 square feet of enclosed balconies.