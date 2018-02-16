Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Calls For Her ''Dada'' In Adorable Video

  • By
  • &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Feb. 16, 2018 6:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dream Kardashian 1st Birthday

Instagram

It is no wonder Dream Kardashian has her dad, Rob Kardashian, wrapped around her little finger.

In an adorable video shared to Rob's Snapchat Story, his little girl shouts for "Dada" while standing in her crib.

The peek into their daily life is proof of the happiness the daughter and father provide for each other, with Rob frequently sharing snaps of his little girl.

And while Dream seems to have a sweet spot for her dad, she saves some love for her cousins, too. Just the other day Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans got to see Dream spend some quality time with her cousinKim Kardashianand Kanye West's toddler North West.

Photos

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

North West, Dream Kardashian

Twitter

The two cousins shared a hug while playing a bit of dress up, and pretty soon they will have another cousin to join them, with Kylie Jenner recently giving birth to baby Stormi and Khloe Kardashian expecting her first child.

Their growing family has brought so much joy to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, especially the matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner. "The fact that I have all these grandchildren, it's been the most amazing journey to watch your kids because it's truly the meaning of just life," she shared on an episode of KUWTK.

What do you think of the sweet father-daughter moment? Sound off in the comments below!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Rob Kardashian , Dream Kardashian , North West , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Busy Phillips

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Luann de Lesseps, Tom D'Agostino

Luann de Lesseps' Ex-Husband Tom D'Agostino Not Being Investigated by Police, Despite Report

Jamie Foxx

Watch Jamie Foxx Walk Off Live ESPN Interview After Being Asked About Katie Holmes

"Black Panther": 5 Things to Know About Chadwick Boseman

Eric Dane, Rebecca Gayheart

Rebecca Gayheart Files for Divorce From Eric Dane After 14 Years of Marriage

Shannon Beador, Watch What Happens Live

How Shannon Beador Is Handling Ex-Husband David's New Girlfriend

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom

What Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Season 3 Finale Twist Means for Season 4 and Rebecca Bunch

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -