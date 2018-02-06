Everything's coming up roses for Kylie Jenner.
On the heels of welcoming her first child, the 20-year-old reality star is in the throes of parenting bliss—and everyone is joining in the celebration. The first-time mom is quite literally smelling the roses this week as family and friends have been showering her with bouquets and bouquets of flowers for her newborn daughter.
While the little lady's name has not yet been revealed, she's already getting used to floral arrangements the Kardashian way. All of her famous relatives have showered the now mom and baby with arrangements of pink and white roses. While Kim Kardashian and Kanye Westsent over an ombré architectural piece, mama-to-be Khloe Kardashian opted for a train of round pastel bouquets.
Older sister and mother of three Kourtney Kardashian sent a sweet note along with her floral arrangement for her new niece. "My beautiful angel, welcome to the world. You have a lot of cousins waiting to play with you. I love you. Auntie Kourtney," she said.
Meanwhile, big brother Rob Kardashian kicked off the little lady's first birthday celebration with jumbo balloons spelling out "Happy Birthday."
"So proud of you," BFF Jordyn Woods wrote in a message to her gal pal. "Love you!! Wifey."
Arguably the most sentimental—and lavish—floral arrangement came from Kylie's beau, Travis Scott, who sent along 443 roses to mark the time their daughter was born.
"443 from my [heart] a few days ago the time she was born," Kylie explained on Snapchat.
The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling gave birth last Thursday and confirmed the longtime secret news on Sunday with a surprise message to her millions of fans.
"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she said on Instagram. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."
According to a source, that happiness has been in full force ever since welcoming Kylie welcomed her first child.
"Kylie's first few days of motherhood have been the happiest of her life," an insider told E! News. "She feels like being a mom is her true calling and there's nothing that's ever felt so right. Bringing the baby home has been the greatest joy and most sacred experience. She is elated and overjoyed. Kylie felt so ready to meet the baby and had been counting down the weeks for what felt like forever. She can't believe she's finally here and in her arms and this journey is beginning."
What better way to mark a new beginning than with bouquets of flowers?