Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Their Kids Are Front and Center for Day 21 of Kardashian Christmas Card

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Dec. 21, 2017 9:14 AM

Kardashian Christmas Card Day 21, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West

Eli Linnetz

It's day 21 in the realm of the Kardashian Christmas card and that means...it's time to focus on the Wests. 

For the newest addition to the white T-shirt and jeans-themed collection of Eli Linnetz portraits, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are front and center—well, slightly off-center. Flanked by their two children, 4-year-old North West and 2-year-old Saint West, the reality star and rapper stare into the camera while their kids look in different directions. 

The is not the first time the family of four has been the focus of Linnetz's lens. On Day 16, the quad stood together as each of the parents held one of their little one's hands. 

"This year, we kept the look simple with denim and white tees," Kim explained of the family's Christmas card this year on her app. "I love how it turned out!"

While the famous family has developed many holiday traditions over the years, there's one Kim's children will especially get to enjoy. "At the Christmas party, we see the same Santa that we've had since we were kids. He is honestly the perfect Santa. It's really special that something I experienced in my childhood is now a part of my kids' childhood," the mogul wrote on her app. 

Photos

Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2017: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

It's definitely a time to document with pictures because this Christmas marks the last one they will have before they officially become a family of five. The star confirmed the family had another youngster on the way in a teaser for Keeping Up With the Kardashians released in late September

"After talking to Kanye, I think I always knew that surrogacy was an option, but I didn't think it was that realistic of an option, and now I feel like that's my reality. I feel like surrogacy really is the only other option for me," Kim said on the show back in April. 

It's only a matter of time now for the family's surrogate to give birth and for North and Saint to have a little sister. This time next year there will be another little lady in the Christmas photo!

Check out all the other Kardashian Christmas card pictures below:

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 1

See Saint West playing with some Christmas packages.

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 2

Adorable North West poses alongside mom and aunt Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 3

Little Reign Disick is quite the model!

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 4

Kim Kardashian and Nori wear matching denim outfits.

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 5

Kim wished her son a happy second b-day writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!"

Kourtney Kardashian, Christmas Card, Reign Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 6

Kourtney's three kids Reign, Mason and Penelope sure look like they're having fun!

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 7

Cuddle time! Kim and North snuggle on the ground.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, North West, Saint West

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 8

North and Saint are literal child models in this precious pic with mom Kim and great grandma MJ.

Dream Kardashian, Mason Disick, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 9

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian takes center stage as Mason Disick runs in the background.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Penelope Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 10

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick takes center stage.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 11

Kanye West makes his Kardashian Christmas card debut alongside wife Kim.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kendall Jenner

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 12

Kendall Jenner strikes a super model pose for day 12.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 13

Khloe Kardashian finally makes an appearance in the card on day 13.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Mason Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 14

"Happiest of birthdays to my two nephews! I love you so much Mason & Reign," Kim wrote on Twitter.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 15

Kim stars front and center with Saint and Kanye by her side.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Day 16

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 16

Kim Kardashian, husband Kanye West and their kids North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, appear together.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Dream Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, M.J., Day 17

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 17

Dream Kardashian mades her second appearance, alongside aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandmother Kris Jenner, and great-grandmother M.J.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kanye West, North West

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 18

Kanye flashes a giant smile while playing with little Nori.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 19

Nearly the whole family poses together at once for day 19.

Kardashian Christmas Card, Kardashian Christmas Card Day 20, Saint West, Grandma MJ

Eli Linnetz

Day 20

Kris Jenner's mom MJ Houghton is the star of the Day 20 Christmas card reveal, which also shows Saint West being held by mom Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian Christmas Card Day 21, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West

Eli Linnetz

DAY 21

The West family steal the spotlight for this day of the Kardashian Christmas card. 

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Day 22, Kanye West, Saint West

Eli Linnetz

DAY 22

Kanye West is a doting dad to his only son in this sweet portrait.

Which picture is your favorite so far? Let us know in the comments below!

Don't miss Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns Sunday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m.!

