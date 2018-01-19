What's in a name? Something special if it involves one of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids.

Shortly after the Hollywood couple welcomed baby No. 3 via surrogate, E! News learned that the pair decided to name their girl Chicago.

Could this choice have a unique meaning—aside from it being Yeezy's hometown? You came to the right place to find out.

As a source tells E! News, "Kanye came up with the name and Kim loved it the significance behind the name. It was a mutual decision, which they discussed and agreed upon together." Kanye wanted to pay homage to his hometown and his late mother, who died in 2007, another insider explained. "Kim loves the nickname, and North is already calling her Chi. It's super cute."

Back in November, the woman behind Kim Kardashian Beauty confessed to Ellen DeGeneres that she had no idea what she was going to name her baby girl. In fact, while hosting a baby shower with her friends, Kim asked those closest to her for suggestions.