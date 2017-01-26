The tectonic plates of fame are shifting, and it's time for everyone in Hollywood to brace for the earthquake.

For years—decades, perhaps?—the Kardashian family has reigned supreme in the tabloids. Its members, each more perfectly groomed than the last, have dominated social media feeds, celebrity news cycles and paparazzi's time management skills. If there was an event with a step-and-repeat, the Kardashians were there. If there was an event to be Snap-chatted, the Kardashians were there...snap-chatting.

With this notoriety came money, product launches, spinoff reality shows, magazine covers, book deals, and Emojis (oh, the Emojis!). But the laws of famous-people-physics dictate that nothing stays the same forever. A body in motion will remain in motion in a straight line unless acted on by an outside force.

Meet that outside force.