Scott Disick is taking Rob Kardashian to daddy daycare!

In this clip from Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott takes Rob to his friend's daycare center to see if he can be "hands on" when the kids are "not plastic."

During their time at the daycare, all of the kids are crying and running around, but Rob doesn't get overwhelmed and helps look after them. That's when Scott realizes that Rob will be an "unbelievable" dad to his and Blac Chyna's daughter, Dream Kardashian.

"I feel like I tried to make this a little bit of a lesson or experience, but I realize that you're a goodhearted person and you're gonna be a goodhearted dad, like that you can't teach," Scott tells Rob. "You're gonna be unbelievable with your daughter."