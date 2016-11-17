The stars of Hollywood & Football are getting advice from a veteran reality star!
In an exclusive interview, Hollywood & Football stars Sabrina Britt and Asia Saffold dished to E! News' Sibley Scoles about the advice that Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett recently gave them about Los Angeles.
On the new E! series, the families of the Rams football team relocate from St. Louis to L.A. and have to find new houses and new friends in a new city.
It turns out, the Britt family actually moved into the same neighborhood as Kendra and she stopped by to talk about life in L.A.
"Kendra's my neighbor, we live in the same community," Sabrina reveals in the video above. "She actually popped up one day with like a little gift basket and champagne."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sabrina continues, "It was so sweet, she's so sweet. She just told us, 'Don't get caught up in the lifestyle and the bad parts of what L.A. can do to people."
Sabrina and Asia both agree that Kendra always keeps it real which is what they "love" about it her.
"She was just like, 'Be yourself, have fun,'" Asia says.
And that wasn't the only advice that Kendra gave the Hollywood & Football stars!
Watch the video above to see what else Kendra told Sabrina and Asia and find out what they said is the hardest part about being married to a football player!
Watch the remaining episodes of Hollywood & Football Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 a.m., only on E!