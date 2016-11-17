The stars of Hollywood & Football are getting advice from a veteran reality star!

In an exclusive interview, Hollywood & Football stars Sabrina Britt and Asia Saffold dished to E! News' Sibley Scoles about the advice that Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett recently gave them about Los Angeles.

On the new E! series, the families of the Rams football team relocate from St. Louis to L.A. and have to find new houses and new friends in a new city.

It turns out, the Britt family actually moved into the same neighborhood as Kendra and she stopped by to talk about life in L.A.

"Kendra's my neighbor, we live in the same community," Sabrina reveals in the video above. "She actually popped up one day with like a little gift basket and champagne."