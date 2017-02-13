And even though Amber has since spoken out about her weekend PDA with Wiz, explaining they are in a "great place" but "not together," NeNe reveals in the clip above what she witnessed at the party.

"I was there and I saw them holding hands and kissing," NeNe says. "I don't know if they're dating for real, but I went to the ladies bathroom, she was in the ladies bathroom, he was waiting at the door for her."

NeNe went on to say, "They looked really cute together."