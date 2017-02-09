Ronnie Magro/Malika Haqq
Ronnie Magro/Malika Haqq
The spark has come and gone for one famous Hollywood couple.
E! News can confirm Malika Haqq and Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Magro have broken up just days before Valentine's Day.
"The Famously Single couple did not have the commonality it takes for a lasting relationship," a source close to Malika shared with us. "Malika ended it after only two months."
In recent days, some fans have speculated about the pair's relationship status partly because of their recent behavior on social media.
Ronnie appeared to have deleted some of his Instagram photos featuring Malika. Meanwhile, the DASH Dolls star shared a cryptic post just days ago.
"Where's your real cuddle buddy at?" Malika wrote to her followers. "Gonna be a cold weekend."
The couple first met and connected while filming the second season of E!'s relationship rehab series Famously Single, which returns later this year.
In fact, both Ronnie and Malika couldn't help but gush about their new romance back in December.
"We had a lot in common from the start and it was an instant friendship. The attraction quickly became a mutual romance," the pair told E! News exclusively. "Our support for one another through this challenging experience made us strong in a very short period of time. We had an opportunity to really get to know each other living in such close quarter."
The lovebirds added, "Our family and friends are aware that we are together and extremely supportive of our relationship."
Season two of Famously Single premieres 2017, only on E!