WEEKNIGHTS
7|11PM

Selena Gomez Completes Two-Week Treatment For Anxiety and Depression: ''She Wanted to Spend Some Time Focusing On Herself''

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Feb. 2, 2018 5:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Amy Adams

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Maryse, Pregnant

Maryse's Pregnancy Pics

Malin Ackerman

Fashion Police

She's taking control! 

Selena Gomez has always been very open about her health battles. Late last year, the star revealed that she had undergone a kidney transplant and has been out spoken about her battle with anxiety and depression. She's nothing if not honest with her struggles. This year, she is continuing to put herself first.

She recently underwent a two-week treatment program in New York for her same issues, and a source says she is on the mend. "She had a difficult year, especially towards the end, and she wanted to spend some time focusing on herself," a source tells E! about her recent stay. How is Justin Bieber helping her? 

Photos

Inside Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Rekindled Relationship

Watch the clip above for the full story! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , Justin Bieber , E! News , Selena Gomez , Love And Sex , Couples , Top Stories , Health , Healthy
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -