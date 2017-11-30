WEEKNIGHTS
How the Today Show Hosts Are Handling Matt Lauer's Departure

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Nov. 30, 2017 5:01 PM

Since news broke Wednesday that Matt Lauer was fired from NBC News for "inappropriate sexual behavior," the hosts of his former show are still trying to process the firing of a colleague. Not to mention, balancing their obligation to report it. 

On Thursday morning's Today, Jenna Bush Hager got emotional when discussing the situation and expressing her sadness. "It's hard to be here today," Jenna remarked. What do his other colleagues have to say? 

Matt Lauer Fired Over Inappropriate Sexual Behavior

