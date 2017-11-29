Drama Erupts on the Beach When Asiah Collins Gets Dragged Into Alycia Bella and Crystal Smith's Beef OnThe Platinum Life
Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb made the shocking announcement on Wednesday morning that Matt Lauer had been terminated from NBC News. The iconic host was removed due to allegations of sexual misconduct.
His former colleagues have been speaking out about the news, but Matt himself has yet to make any comment. What were the surprising accusations made against the host?
