In the name of love!
Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin only have eyes for each other. Which might explain why they didn't notice they were parked illegally while out on a date this weekend. Yikes!
The two enjoyed a sushi date on Sunday at SUGARFISH in Beverly Hills and had what appeared to be a parking ticket on their windshield. Woops! Kendall had a very busy weekend and spent her Saturday at a baby shower for her big sister Kim Kardashian's third child.
Find out what the rest of the Kardashians are up to in the clip above!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.