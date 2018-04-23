Anthony Hopkins Startles Fans With Erratic Viral Video

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 8:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Anthony Hopkins

Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

It seems Sir Anthony Hopkins just needed to let loose. 

The 80-year-old Oscar winner caught fans attention over the weekend when he shared a peculiar video of himself moving wildly to fast-paced music pulsing in the background with an eery grin on his face. The erratic 32-second clip has since gone viral, with millions of views, thousands of comments and more than 50,000 retweets. 

Hopkins offered little explanation for the video other than the caption, which read, "This is what happens when you're all work and no play..."

The digital reaction to the clip has been mixed, with some fans expressing concern while others praised it. 

Photos

Think Before You Tweet: Celebs' Controversial Twitter Posts

"With all due respect, Sir Anthony, that is THE single most peculiar thing I've seen all day...," one fan responded on Twitter. 

"Aaand a meme is born," another fan quipped at the viral nature of the clip and Hopkins' facial expressions. 

"He's too good!" one more fan complimented. 

It seems the star has been having fun with social media as of late, posting a photo of himself posing behind a chocolate egg on Easter and a video of himself playing piano in Oxford. 

As long as he's having fun...

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Anthony Hopkins , , Twitter , Dance , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Zendaya, BeautyCon NYC Festival 2018

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tina Knowles Lawson, Beyonce, Katie Holmes, Coachella

Sorry, Beyoncé! Tina Knowles Had More Fun at Coachella Weekend 2 Than Anyone Else

ESC: Kate Middleton, Prince William, Baby Three

Kate Middleton Wears Jenny Packham Again in First Post-Baby Photo Op

ESC: Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton’s Best Maternity Looks From Her Third Pregnancy

Hayley Orrantia, Hollywood Medium 309

Hayley Orrantia Tears Up After Getting a Heartfelt Message From Her Nana on Hollywood Medium: ''I'm Always Gonna Be With You''

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Kate Middleton and Prince William Introduce Royal Baby No. 3: See the First Photos of Their Son

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Steps Out With Meghan Markle After the Birth of His Nephew

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.