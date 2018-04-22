Kendall Jenner Gets Cheeky in a Thong Bikini at Coachella

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 22, 2018 10:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kendall Jenner put on a rather cheeky display during weekend two of Coachella.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model posted on her Instagram page on Saturday photos of herself lying on the grass wearing a leopard-print thong bikini.

"Keeping my feelings low key," she wrote alongside the photo, which has been liked more than 2.7 million times.

"Good caption," commented sister Kim Kardashian.

Their sister Kylie Jenner, who attended the first weekend of Coachella, also liked the photo.

Kendall had also showcased a cheeky look at the 2017 Coachella festival.

Photos

Coachella 2018: Star Sightings

Kendall had also attended the first weekend of Coachells 2018. At the festival, she has been mostly hanging out with friends Hailey Baldwin and Justine Skye.

"My ladies for life," she wrote on Friday.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Coachella , 2018 Coachella , Bikinis , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Gwen Stefani

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

April Love Geary, Breastfeeding, Baby

Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Defends Breastfeeding Photo

Eminem

Eminem Celebrates 10 Years of Sobriety

Melania Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush Funeral

Melania Trump, Obamas, Clintons and Bushes Pose for Photo at Barbara Bush's Funeral

Verne Troyer

Verne Troyer Dead at Age 49

Kylie Jenner, Hot Pink Wig

Coachella 2018: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Tyga, Justin Bieber and Others Party at Festival

Destiny's Child, Beyonce, Coachella

Beyoncé Reunites With Destiny's Child Again and Debuts New Looks at 2nd Coachella Show

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.