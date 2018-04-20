Coco Rocha Gives Birth to a Baby Boy Named Iver Eames

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 12:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Coco Rocha, Baby Iver

Instagram

Of course, Coco Rocha would looks absolutely fabulous moments after giving birth! 

The 29-year-old supermodel welcomed her and husband James Conran's second child together, she announced on Instagram Friday. Coco and James named their newborn baby boy Iver Eames Conan

"My baby boy, Iver Eames Conran. 7lbs 10oz of pure wonder," she captioned a photo holding her son in a hospital bed. (And yes, Iver already has his own Instagram page.

Ahead of the delivery, Coco posed for an impromptu photo shoot while holding her baby bump. "Here we go...," she wrote on social media. 

Photos

Memorable Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

But if there's anyone more excited to welcome a new addition than Coco and James, it's their 3-year-old daughter Ioni Conran! The toddler was all smiles as she posed next to her mom and baby brother, with James captioning the moment, "Perfect son, daughter and wife. With a heart full of appreciation."

Rocha announced she was pregnant with baby No. 2 last December. She and her husband, a British muralist, wed in 2010. 

Congratulations to Coco and her entire family! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Models , Pregnancies , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
John Legend

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Rachel Weisz, Daniel Craig

Rachel Weisz, Eva Longoria and More Pregnant Stars Over 40

Rachel Weisz, Daniel Craig

Pregnant Stars Over 40

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton to Give Birth ''Any Minute:'' Inside Her Final Days of Pregnancy

Rachel Weisz Is Expecting First Child With Daniel Craig

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kardashian Family Easter

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Karla Souza, Marshall Trenkmann

How to Get Away With Murder's Karla Souza Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.