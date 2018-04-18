by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 6:35 PM
Jenna Dewan is rediscovering her lifelong passion.
The newly single celeb posted a dance video to her YouTube page on Wednesday, her first since she and Channing Tatum went public with their separation just over two weeks ago. Titled "A Little Dance," Jenna gets visibly emotional as she performs along the beach barefoot and in a white lace dress.
"Inspired by this cove, this song, and voila! Love love love xx," Dewan wrote.
As Jenna's fans know, the 37-year-old started her career as a backup dancer for the likes of Janet Jackson, Pink and Christina Aguilera. She went on to co-star in Step Up, where she met her future (but now ex) husband of eight years.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Meanwhile, Jenna recently returned to social media with a message of gratitude for her supporters. "Thank you guys for all your love," she wrote. "Love you right back."
Aside from getting back in the dance studio, a source previously told E! News Jenna has found comfort in the presence of her loved ones. The World of Dance host recently traveled to Santa Barbara, Calif., with the insider sharing, "She was surrounded by family and had a quiet weekend there. It's close enough that she can get out of L.A. easily and spend time with people she is close to."
Back on April 2, the couple announced in a joint statement that they were separating.
"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together," Channing and Jenna shared at the time. "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!