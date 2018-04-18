Jenna Dewan Returns to Her Dance Roots Weeks After Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan is rediscovering her lifelong passion. 

The newly single celeb posted a dance video to her YouTube page on Wednesday, her first since she and Channing Tatum went public with their separation just over two weeks ago. Titled "A Little Dance," Jenna gets visibly emotional as she performs along the beach barefoot and in a white lace dress. 

"Inspired by this cove, this song, and voila! Love love love xx," Dewan wrote. 

As Jenna's fans know, the 37-year-old started her career as a backup dancer for the likes of Janet Jackson, Pink and Christina Aguilera. She went on to co-star in Step Up, where she met her future (but now ex) husband of eight years. 

Photos

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan: Sweetest Quotes

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jenna recently returned to social media with a message of gratitude for her supporters. "Thank you guys for all your love," she wrote. "Love you right back."

Aside from getting back in the dance studio, a source previously told E! News Jenna has found comfort in the presence of her loved ones. The World of Dance host recently traveled to Santa Barbara, Calif., with the insider sharing, "She was surrounded by family and had a quiet weekend there. It's close enough that she can get out of L.A. easily and spend time with people she is close to."

Back on April 2, the couple announced in a joint statement that they were separating.

"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together," Channing and Jenna shared at the time. "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

