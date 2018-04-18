Chris Pratt hasn't spoken publicly about his divorce—until now.

In August 2017, the actor and Anna Faris announced they were separating after eight years of marriage. The actors, who met on the set of the film Take Me Home Tonight a decade earlier, share son Jack Pratt, 5. Chris broke the news of their split via social media, telling fans, "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed." Out of concern for their son, he vowed to "keep this situation as private as possible moving forward." Chris added that he will always "love" Anna and would continue "to have the deepest respect" for her; Anna echoed his sentiments on her own Twitter account.

During the press tour for her memoir, Unqualified, Anna often fielded questions about their split. And in every interview, she reiterated their commitment to amicably co-parenting Jack. Chris, meanwhile, was busy filming Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War and Universal Pictures' Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom—meaning he was able to avoid the talk show circuit.