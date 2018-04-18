Matthias Clamer/Entertainment Weekly
by Zach Johnson | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 7:40 AM
Matthias Clamer/Entertainment Weekly
Chris Pratt hasn't spoken publicly about his divorce—until now.
In August 2017, the actor and Anna Faris announced they were separating after eight years of marriage. The actors, who met on the set of the film Take Me Home Tonight a decade earlier, share son Jack Pratt, 5. Chris broke the news of their split via social media, telling fans, "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed." Out of concern for their son, he vowed to "keep this situation as private as possible moving forward." Chris added that he will always "love" Anna and would continue "to have the deepest respect" for her; Anna echoed his sentiments on her own Twitter account.
During the press tour for her memoir, Unqualified, Anna often fielded questions about their split. And in every interview, she reiterated their commitment to amicably co-parenting Jack. Chris, meanwhile, was busy filming Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War and Universal Pictures' Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom—meaning he was able to avoid the talk show circuit.
Chris eventually filed for divorce in December, and Anna filed a response days later.
In Entertainment Weekly's Summer Movie Preview issue (on newsstands Friday), the actor finally breaks his silence on last summer's breakup. "Divorce sucks," he says matter-of-factly. "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better." (Chris is believed to be single, while Anna is currently dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.)
Both stars are seeking joint custody of Jack. "He's surrounded by so much love," Anna told E! News in January. "We constantly reinforce what a great kid he is." Ultimately, the Overboard star added, "The key is surrounding him with a lot of joy and happiness, which he has a ton of."
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!