Watch Amber Portwood and Matt Baier Try to Break the "Bad Cycles" on Marriage Boot Camp

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 6:00 AM

It's time for Matt Baier to have a breakthrough!

It's no secret that Amber Portwood's ex-boyfriend hasn't had the easiest experience on Marriage Boot Camp.

But in an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, Dr. Ish and Dr. V are determined to make a difference in the Teen Mom star's life.

"Today is all about breaking cycles," Dr. V explained before sharing the exercise with the cast. "They are going to identify a traumatic event that has negatively informed them of who they are today."

Dr. Ish added, "We finally may be seeing the real Matt for the very first time. "

Matt Baier

WE tv

While Amber is ready to tackle her past struggles with drugs and prison time, Matt may just have to dig a little deeper.

"If we're going to break these bad cycles, we've got to uncover the source of this unconscious behavior," Dr. Ish explained. "Nothing will change if that doesn't happen."

So, are these two doctors successful? You have to watch tonight and find out. But based on the sneak peek, we'd say baby steps are about to be taken.

"I did learn that you can speak the truth of something so traumatic and live through it," Matt explained. "I feel a little bit more free now."

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

