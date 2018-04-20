It's time for Matt Baier to have a breakthrough!

It's no secret that Amber Portwood's ex-boyfriend hasn't had the easiest experience on Marriage Boot Camp.

But in an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, Dr. Ish and Dr. V are determined to make a difference in the Teen Mom star's life.

"Today is all about breaking cycles," Dr. V explained before sharing the exercise with the cast. "They are going to identify a traumatic event that has negatively informed them of who they are today."

Dr. Ish added, "We finally may be seeing the real Matt for the very first time. "