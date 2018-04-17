Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Stormi-Inspired Manicure

Kylie Jenner is working her daughter Stormi into her signature style.

If the reality star is ever missing her newborn daughter, all she has to do is look down at her hand. The 20-year-old new mom showed off her latest manicure on social media Tuesday, flaunting a bare nude set of nails with little embellishment. However, if you paid attention, you certainly noticed a silver "s" adorning the star's pinky nail, undoubtedly in honor of her baby girl.

Jenner credited Modern Pamper Salon in north Hollywood for the new look.