Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Stormi-Inspired Manicure

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 12:10 PM

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner is working her daughter Stormi into her signature style.

If the reality star is ever missing her newborn daughter, all she has to do is look down at her hand. The 20-year-old new mom showed off her latest manicure on social media Tuesday, flaunting a bare nude set of nails with little embellishment. However, if you paid attention, you certainly noticed a silver "s" adorning the star's pinky nail, undoubtedly in honor of her baby girl. 

Jenner credited Modern Pamper Salon in north Hollywood for the new look. 

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Road to Baby

Kylie Jenner, Nails, Stormi

Since welcoming her firstborn in early February, Jenner has eased back into her public routine after spending her entire pregnancy out of the limelight. Over the weekend, the self-proclaimed "cool mom" headed to Coachella with her beau Travis Scott, BFF Jordyn Woods and sister Kourtney Kardashian

On Monday, the star shared a video of herself boarding a plane, suggesting that perhaps she was meeting her famous sisters in Cleveland, where they were paying a visit to Khloe Kardashian and their newest nieceTrue Thompson

No matter where her travels take her, Kylie will have a sweet reminder of Stormi every step of the way until she gets back home. Not that she needs any reminding of her littlest love—according to a source, motherhood has brought Kylie complete joy. 

"She feels like being a mom is her true calling, and there's nothing that's ever felt so right," the insider previously told E! News. "She is elated and overjoyed."

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Babies , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
