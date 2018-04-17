Jimmy Kimmel Rips Sean Hannity Over Michael Cohen Connection

President Donald Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, revealed in court Monday that his secret third client is Sean Hannity, inadvertently giving Jimmy Kimmel all the material he needed for his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! later that night. A week earlier, Hannity and Kimmel engaged in a nasty back and forth on Twitter, which Kimmel tried to end Apr. 8 when he said he'd realized "the level of vitriol" coming from both sides is ultimately "harmful to our country."

Previously, on his FOX News program, Hannity had called Kimmel a "despicable disgrace" for joking about First Lady Melania Trump's accent. Airing his grievances on social media, he created the #PervertKimmel hashtag and shared old clips of Kimmel on Comedy Central's The Man Show, dubbing him "Harvey Weinstein Jr." for making sexually suggestive jokes in his bits.

In the end, Hannity accepted his apology Apr. 9. "I believe everyone should apologize. That's what my religion teaches me. I assume he is sincere. From my perspective, I really do enjoy a good fight," he said on his show, "and I do agree with Jimmy in the sense it's time to move on."

But Cohen's revelation was too juicy for Kimmel to ignore.