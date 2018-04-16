Ian Somerhalder is getting back in business with vampires, but this time he's going to war.

The Vampire Diaries star has joined the cast of Netflix's V-Wars, an IDW comic book adaptation ordered straight to series by the streaming giant, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The first season will be 10 episodes long.

In V-Wars, Somerhalder, whose credits also include Lost and Smallville, plays Dr. Luther Swann, a man who sees his best friend transformed by a disease essentially into a vampire. His friend, Michael Fayne, becomes murderous and feeds on other people. V-Wars, the comic series, was written by Jonathan Maberry. 1-800-Missing creators William Laurin and Glenn Davis are showrunners on the series with Stargate veteran Brad Turner directing and executive producing. Eric Birnberg, Thomas Walden, David Ozer, Ted Adams and Games Gibb are also executive producers on the series.