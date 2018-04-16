Ian Somerhalder Returning to TV (And Vampires) With Netflix Series

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 7:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Vampire Diaries, Ian Somerhalder

The CW

Ian Somerhalder is getting back in business with vampires, but this time he's going to war.

The Vampire Diaries star has joined the cast of Netflix's V-Wars, an IDW comic book adaptation ordered straight to series by the streaming giant, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The first season will be 10 episodes long.

In V-Wars, Somerhalder, whose credits also include Lost and Smallville, plays Dr. Luther Swann, a man who sees his best friend transformed by a disease essentially into a vampire. His friend, Michael Fayne, becomes murderous and feeds on other people. V-Wars, the comic series, was written by Jonathan Maberry. 1-800-Missing creators William Laurin and Glenn Davis are showrunners on the series with Stargate veteran Brad Turner directing and executive producing. Eric Birnberg, Thomas Walden, David Ozer, Ted Adams and Games Gibb are also executive producers on the series.

Photos

2018 TV Pilot Casting: Katie Holmes, Freddie Prinze Jr. and More Famous Faces

"We could not have dreamed of a better choice than Ian Somerhalder to bring his keen understanding of this genre from his years of starring in The Vampire Diaries to lead the cast of V-Wars as Dr. Luther Swann and to be a creative force on this series, as well as to serve as a director this season. We are thrilled to partner with Netflix to bring the multifaceted world that Jonathan Maberry created to audiences worldwide," Ozer said in a statement.

No other casting, nor a premiere date, for V-Wars has been announced.

This is Somerhalder's first TV role since The Vampire Diaries ended in 2017. He also served as a producer and director on The long-running CW series.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ian Somerhalder , Netflix , Vampires , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kelly Clarkson, Reba McEntire, ACMAs

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ed Edwards, Edward Wayne Edwards, Mug Shot

Untangling The Many Murders of Ed Edwards: Did the Same Man Kill JonBenét Ramsey, Laci Peterson and... the Black Dahlia?

Lennie James, Fear the Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead Welcomes Morgan and Completely Reinvents Itself in Season 4 Premiere

The Walking Dead Season 8 Finale, Andrew Lincoln

The Walking Dead Finally Ended Rick's War With Negan—Not With a Bang, but a Whimper

Kim Zolciak

Kim Zolciak Says She's ''Never'' Coming Back to Real Housewives of Atlanta

Shania Twain Reminisces on "VH1 Divas" Show

Adam Rippon, Mirai Nagasu, 2018 Winter Olympics

Figure Skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu Are Ready to Take on Dancing with the Stars

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.