Mandy Moore's Bachelorette Weekend Kicks Off With a BFF Road Trip

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 2:59 PM

Mandy Moore, Bachelorette

Instagram

Mandy Moore is heading to Northern California for her bachelorette party this weekend!

The This Is Us star and her closet pals, including BFF Minka Kelly and co-star Susan Kelechi Watson, left Los Angeles on Friday morning to head north for the pre-wedding celebrations.

Moore, who is engaged to Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith, documented the fun road trip festivities on Instagram along the way.

"The best weekend ever to commence shortly," Moore wrote on her Instagram Story before leaving on the trip. In the car, she shared the super cute snack bag that one of her pals made for the weekend.

Mandy Moore Is Engaged to Musician Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore, Bachelorette

Instagram

Moore's pals have also been documenting the road trip activities. Her friend Ashley Streicher shared a video of necklaces with Moore's face on them hanging in the car.

Moore and Goldsmith got engaged in 2017, shortly after celebrating their second anniversary together.

"The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T," the actress captioned a sweet photo of the couple on Instagram in July.

We can't wait to see more pics and videos from Moore's bachelorette celebration in the days to come!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

