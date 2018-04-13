Dwayne Johnson really hopes to one day welcome a son.

The 45-year-old actor's longtime partner, Lauren Hashian, is due to soon give birth to their second child together, a baby girl. Johnson revealed the child's sex in December. He and Hashian share daughter Jasmine, 2. Johnson also has another daughter, Simone, 16, from a past marriage.

"It's a girl. I can't make boys, but I keep trying to—that's the fun part!" Johnson said this week on The Graham Norton Show in the U.K., according to Metro.

Fun fact: It is indeed, in a way, his responsibility; The sex of a baby is determined by the X or Y chromosome of the father's sperm cell that fertilized the woman's egg.