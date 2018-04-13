Kylie Jenner Congratulates Khloe Kardashian on Giving Birth

Snapchat
Shortly after Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child, Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat to congratulate her big sister on her new baby girl.
"Kongrats, Khloe! It's a girl!" the reality star's Snapchat filter read. It also contained pink balloons.
The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the snap on Thursday while driving around with her BFF Jordyn Woods.
However, Kylie isn't the only one in the Kardashian family to send their well wishes. Kris Jenner shared a video of her daughter Kendall Jenner repeatedly saying the word "baby."
"BLESSED!!!" the momager wrote, crediting W Magazine for the clip. "When three of your sisters give birth in under a year. Congratulations to @KhloeKardashian on welcoming another girl to the KarJenner clan."
Kourtney Kardashian also shared a picture of three little girls, including her daughter Penelope Disick and Kim's daughter North West, flexing their muscles. She captioned it "GIRL POWER," a possible nod to the sex of Khloe's first child.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Kylie was one of the first family members to send a congratulatory note. Not only is she a new mom herself, but Khloe recently reflected on what it was like to watch the makeup mogul give birth. While Khloe has been present for all of her sisters' births, she described Kylie's delivery as "the most significant experience."
"I was six months pregnant, so it was a lot more real because I knew I'd have to do that in three months," she stated via her app. "It became a lot more memorable and I definitely took in every single thing that was happening. You don't miss a beat when you know you have to do it soon!"
A source told E! News Khloe went into labor on Wednesday and delivered the child at a Cleveland hospital on Thursday. The baby's father, Tristan Thompson, her sisters, Kim and Kourtney, her mom, Kris, and her BFF, Malika Haqq, were all reportedly there.
The new mom has yet to reveal the baby girl's name. However, she dropped a few hints during a January episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"For a girl, I don't even know where to begin," she told the host at the time. "I think I want a K or a T."