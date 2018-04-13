All together now: Who?!

It's one of our two favorite days of the TV year (Sorry, other 263 days!): The new cast for Dancing With the Stars has been announced! And in season 26, the ABC reality hit is giving us a new twist. The 10 competitors are all athletes, meaning the competition and self-imposed pressure will likely be even more intense!

The DWTS: Athletes line-up was unveiled on Good Morning America this morning, and in keeping with tradition, we asked five random people—a DWTS super-fan, a web designer, a former entertainment reporter, a college sophomore and a clueless Brooklynite just doing his best—if they had any idea who the 10 sports stars were.