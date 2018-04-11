Disney Star Tiffany Thornton Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

There's a baby on the way!

Former Disney darling Tiffany Thornton just announced that she's expecting her third child. The actress and husband Josiah Capaci are gearing up to welcome their first child together.

The devout star, best known for her role as Tawni Hart on Sonny With a Chance and its spinoff, So Random!, posted a sweet photo of her two sons, Kenneth James Carney and Bentley Cash Carney, from her marriage to reality star Chris Carney, who was killed in a tragic car crash in 2015. In the baby announcement photo, the two little boys hold up a sign that said, "New best friend coming Nov. 2018."

Along with the too cute photo, Tiffany, who has married to Josiah since 2017, added a bible verse, "'For this child I have prayed, and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart.' 1 Samuel 1:27."