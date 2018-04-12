Sandra Bullock Plots Met Gala Heist in New Ocean's 8 Trailer

The new trailer for the upcoming Ocean's 8 movie has arrived!

Warner Bros. released the latest sneak peek from the highly-anticipated spin-off on Thursday, showing Sandra Bullock setting up a plan with a fierce group of women to pull off a heist at the Met Gala. Bullock plays Debbie Ocean in the movie, the sister of Danny Ocean (George Clooney).

"So you wanna hit a jewelry store?" Lou (Cate Blanchett) asks Debbie in the trailer.

"Not exactly," Debbie replies.

"In three and a half weeks, the Met will be hosting its annual Ball...and we are going to rob it," Debbie tells her heist crew, which includes Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson and Awkwafina.