WEEKNIGHTS
7|11PM

Andy Cohen Reveals One of the Worst Guests He's Ever Had on Watch What Happens Live

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 5:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Andy Cohen is living his best life! 

The Watch What Happens Live host has been living it up in Los Angeles, and E! News' Jason Kennedygot him to spill the tea on some of his best and worst moments hosting the show. Andy even revealed who one of his worst guests were. 

After Jason asked him to reveal a guest interview that didn't go as planned, Andy was very candid. "Amber Rose. She didn't want to answer any of my shady questions," the host revealed. "She turned to me, she goes, ‘Am I a horrible guest?' I go, you are in the running for one of the worst guests we've ever had."  

Watch

How Andy Cohen Scored a Cameo on Riverdale

Watch the clip above to see Andy's full interview!  

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Andy Cohen , Bravo , Real Housewives , Amber Rose , Top Stories
Latest News
Justin Bieber

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lottie Moss

Fashion Police

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, hair

All the Times Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Roasted Each Other

Kim Kardashian, Bikini

Kim Kardashian Goes on a Bikini Pic Posting Spree in Three Super-Sexy Swimsuits That Will Have You Drooling

Kim Kardashian, Bikini

Kim Kardashian Bikini Pics

Ronda Rousey, Hollywood Medium 307

Ronda Rousey Opens Up About Her Father's Tragic Suicide on Hollywood Medium: "He Was the Best"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.