Chloë Grace Moretz Surfaces Without Brooklyn Beckham Initial Ring

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 1:48 PM

Chloe Grace Moretz

Splash News

Chloe Grace Moretz seems to be missing one very notable accessory.

The 21-year-old actress was spotted heading into a movie theater in Los Angeles on Monday, and she wasn't wearing her ring with Brooklyn Beckham's initial on it. The 19-year-old son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham was spotted kissing another woman just days before.

Brooklyn used to wear a similar gold-colored ring with the letter "C" on it for Chloë's initial. The two usually wore the rings on their left ring fingers. 

On Saturday, Brooklyn was photographed locking lips with Playboy model Lexi Wood. They were spotted at a tattoo parlor in West Hollywood.

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Lexi Wood: What About Chloë Grace Moretz?

Chloe Grace Moretz, Ring

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Cosmopolitan noted the Kick-Ass star posted a screenshot of her playing Cardi B's song "Be Careful" shortly after the kiss. The song is about cheating. Although, neither Chloë nor Brooklyn have spoken out about the details of the incident. 

Brooklyn Beckham, Chloe Grace Moretz

Chelsea Lauren

The two dated on and off for years. However, they rekindled their romance last fall.

The two have yet to formally confirm a breakup.

TAGS/ Chloe Grace Moretz , Brooklyn Beckham , Top Stories , Apple News
