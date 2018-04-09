How Jenna Dewan Is Coping With Her Split From Channing Tatum

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 6:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jenna Dewan

4CRNS, Bruce / BACKGRID

Jenna Dewan is feeling the love from her family one week after she and Channing Tatumwent public with their separation

A source tells E! News the actress-dancer spent the weekend in Santa Barbara, Calif., a coastal community about 100 miles from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. 

"She was surrounded by family and had a quiet weekend there," our insider shares. "It's close enough that she can get out of L.A. easily and spend time with people she is close to."

On Monday, Dewan was photographed heading into a private fitness facility wearing oversized sunglasses, black athletic wear and a gray cardigan. Days prior, the 37-year-old went without her wedding ring for the first time during a shopping trip. 

Photos

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan: Sweetest Quotes

In addition to the initial statement announcing their split, Channing and Jenna have since fought back against rumors regarding the separation. 

"The media is fabricating stories and none of these accusations are remotely true," a rep for the Magic Mike star shared with E! News. "Channing and Jenna released an honest and loving statement which is the only truth."

Meanwhile, a source added, "We understand that everyone is super interested in speculating on their private life and that there are people who think they have an idea of the inner life of this relationship, but it's simply not the case. They are lovingly deciding to continue their lives together as friends and parents of Everly because that's how their relationship has grown."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Jenna Dewan , Divorces , Channing Tatum , Breakups , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ellie Kemper

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Demi Lovato, Body Positivity, Instagram Stories

Demi Lovato Reveals Why She Posted Pics of Her Cellulite and Other "Flaws"

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Engagement Photographer Spills Details on ''Joyful'' Shoot

Necessary Realness: Spring Is for Pastels

Brad Pitt, Pre-2018 Oscars Party, Gersh Agency

Is Brad Pitt Quitting Hollywood to Focus on His New Artistic Life?

Paris Jackson, Jeremy Scott, and Frances Bean Cobain

Frances Bean Cobain Says She Hopes Dad Kurt Cobain ''Would Be Proud'' of Her

Kim Zolciak, Marlon Wayans

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Responds to Marlon Wayans' Real Housewives of Atlanta Diss

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.