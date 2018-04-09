CW
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 9:00 AM
Just when you thought he was out, Arrow pulled Colton Haynes back in. The actor will return to The CW's Arrow as a series regular in the upcoming seventh season. Haynes appeared as a guest star in two episodes of season six, most recently "The Thanatos Guild."
"We're very fortunate and excited to welcome back Colton to Arrow. While we've always enjoyed Colton's returns to the show, we couldn't be more thrilled to have him return as a proper series regular and we're very excited about all the creative opportunities Roy Harper's return affords us," executive producers for Arrow said in a statement.
Haynes played Roy Harper since the show's first season and was promoted to series regular in season two. He left the show after season three, but made recurring guest appearances. The character was last seen leaving Star City to destroy the Lazarus Pits.
"I could not be happier to return to my role as Roy Harper alongside my Arrow family," Haynes said in a statement.
Arrow was recently renewed along with nine other CW shows including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Flash, Jane the Virgin and Riverdale.
"As The CW expands to a six-night, Sunday through Friday schedule next season, we are proud to have such a deep bench of great returning series for 2018-19. By picking these ten series up for next season, we have a terrific selection of programming to choose from when we set our fall schedule in May, with more still to come," Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW, said in a statement. "And I'm especially happy that we'll continue to work with the incredibly talented casts, producers, and writers who create the series our fans are so passionate about."
