Can you tell them apart?

Zach Braff shared face-swapped photos of him and Dax Shepard on Wednesday, and the two look nearly identical.

The 43-year-old Alex Inc star said Shepard's wife Kristen Bell snapped the photo "years ago."

"I'm gonna get this put on a T-shirt," Braff tweeted.

Even Shepard got in on the fun.

"Gross. You're that guy?" the 43-year-old Chips star wrote.

And when one follower asked if he was the only one who found the photo "deeply disturbing," Shepard replied, "Nope."

"For me, it's really the pictures in the left column," Shepard added. "I mean, it almost appears that there was no swap here."