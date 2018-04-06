Dax Shepard and Zach Braff Are Practically Identical in This Face-Swapped Photo

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 6:47 AM

Can you tell them apart?

Zach Braff shared face-swapped photos of him and Dax Shepard on Wednesday, and the two look nearly identical.

The 43-year-old Alex Inc star said Shepard's wife Kristen Bell snapped the photo "years ago."

"I'm gonna get this put on a T-shirt," Braff tweeted.

 Even Shepard got in on the fun. 

"Gross. You're that guy?" the 43-year-old Chips star wrote.

And when one follower asked if he was the only one who found the photo "deeply disturbing," Shepard replied, "Nope." 

"For me, it's really the pictures in the left column," Shepard added. "I mean, it almost appears that there was no swap here."

When Zach Braff Crashed Sarah Chalke's Interview: Scrubs Revival Talk, Alex, Inc. and Roseanne Jokes and More

This isn't the first time the actors have joked about their similar appearance.

Shepard also tweeted a picture of them together when Braff made a guest appearance on his show Armchair Expert Podcast.

"Who is who in the picture?!?!? Shepard tweeted on April 2.

The two also joked about their uncanny resemblance in 2013.

 

However, Shepard isn't the only one Braff has gotten mistaken for.

"I get Anne Hathaway's  ex-boyfriend [Raffaello Follieri], I get Dax Shepard, Ray Romano," Braff told Extra in 2013. "There's like a BlogSpot on the web that's like ‘men who look like zachbraff.com' or something like that."

In fact, he had an awkward run-in with Hathaway's father because of the similar resemblance. 

"Her dad saw me at the premiere and gave me this look for a second like he was going to tackle me because I guess he wasn't the best ex boyfriend," Braff told the celebrity news outlet. "I quickly let him know that it was just me Dax Shepard."

