Could a Felicity Revival Be Taking Shape After the ATX TV Festival Reunion? Keri Russell Says...

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 6:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Keri Russell, Watch What Happens Live

Bravo

The cast of Felicity is getting back together for a special 20th anniversary reunion panel at the 2018 ATX TV Festival…but is something else afoot? Keri Russell stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen with her The Americans costar and partner Matthew Rhys and was asked about the panel and whether that meant something else was in the works.

"Tell them about the feature film you're not supposed to talk about," Rhys joked. Or was he joking?

"I can tell you that we're going, and…that's it," Russell said.

Photos

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

The reunion panel will feature Russell, Scott Speedman, Tangi Miller, Amanda Foreman, Amy Jo Johnson, and Ian Gomez, with additional panelists to be announced at a later date. Several shows have reunited at ATX over the years, and some of those panels have resulted in revivals, like Gilmore Girls. The cast and creator of the series reunited in 2015 and talk about returning to the series started during the event. Fast forward to 2016 and viewers were treated to Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Russell will also be on hand in Texas for ATX's The Americans panel. Her FX series is coming to an end with the current sixth season. She'll have free time…

Photos

TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

Revivals continue to be a hot property for networks. Will & Grace and Roseanne were both revived in the 2017-2018 TV season and will return for another go in 2018-2019. CBS is prepping Murphy Brown for fall 2018 and Fox successfully brought back The X-Files for two seasons.

Russell and her Felicity costars Speedman and Scott Foley previously reunited for Entertainment Weekly's reunions issue in 2015. Foley told E! News that reunion was probably going to be it.

"Someone brought it up in an interview, you know, 'Would you guys ever be open to it?'… I think Felicity worked because it was such a specific time in these character's lives. I don't have any interest in seeing Noel as a computer programmer and Ben as a whatever the hell he is, a stock broker," Foley told us in 2015. "I think it would be great to get us all together to do something, but I think to have her be Felicity, me be Noel and he be Ben, I don't think it would work. I think you lose some of the magic, some of it that's really connected in the nostalgia. I don't think it would work."

Hey, never say never.

ATX Television Festival takes place June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Keri Russell , TV , Reunion , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Olivia Munn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jersey Shore, Vinny

The Thirst for Vinny Guadagnino Was Very Real on Twitter During Jersey Shore Family Vacation Premiere

Bachelor Winter Games, Clare Crawley, Benoit Beausejour-Savard

After Clare and Benoit Split, Which Bachelor Nation Couples Are Still Together?

Jimmy Fallon Serenades Kathie Lee Gifford & Hoda Kotb

Bachelor Couples

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Bubble Watch 2.0

Will These TV Shows Get Canceled? Your 2018 Bubble Watch Guide Is Here

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion

Porsha Williams Has Some Explaining to Do in This Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Sneak Peek

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.