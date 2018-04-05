Cynthia Bailey recently underwent surgery to remove a lipoma tumor.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed she had a "little health scare" last week on Instagram.

"Early morning doctor appointment today. Had a little health scare. Thankfully I'm ok," she wrote, adding the hashtag #lipomafattytumor.

According to Bravo's The Daily Dish, the reality star visited her doctor after noticing a "slight raised lump on my back near my left shoulder blade two months ago."

"At first I thought I had been bitten by something, or it was just back fat," she told the magazine. "A couple of weeks later, I noticed that it was still there and seemed to be growing."