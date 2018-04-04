Tyrese Gibson and Wife Samantha Expecting Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Tyrese Gibson and Samantha Gibson! The couple is exciting their first child together, a baby girl!

The 39-year-old Fast and the Furious actor and the 29-year-old social worker, who tied the knot in a surprise Valentine's Day ceremony in 2017, will welcome their daughter in September.

"Both of our love and energy and magic and families are bonded forever because we're going to have this child," Tyrese shared with People on Wednesday. "It's unbelievable."

Samantha learned that she was pregnant with the couple's baby girl in late January and they couldn't have been more excited about the news.

"It was me screaming and just being overly excited and just fired up about the news," Tyrese told the publication.

Tyrese also has a 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, with his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell. Back in November, a judge awarded Tyrese joint custody of Shayla.

"Today is not a win for me, it is a win for our daughter, Shayla...who unfortunately has been exposed to tension, private and public embarrassment and growing up and feeling torn between 2 parents who are no longer married," Tyrese wrote on Instagram in November.

"We were able to conceive at the right time, I believe," Samantha told People. "There was a lot that happened last year—everyone is aware of that—and so to have the opportunity to…really start a new chapter in the way that has happened, I just look to God and I'm like, 'Wow, I can't believe that you would plan it this way and you do it so perfectly.'"

