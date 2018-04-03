Deadpool—who's added a sprinkling of pink décor to his otherwise drab bachelor pad—then makes an offer to one lucky Omaze winner. "I'm gonna donate the very suit off my back while giving you a chance to own some movie marketing memorabilia," he says. "What you do from there is limited only by your imagination. Will you add it to your weekly wardrobe rotation? Does it become a colorful addition to your S&M dungeon? Or will you simply nail it to a post in order to scare away birds, children and the elderly?" Best of all, he tells fans, "This is one fight where everyone can be a hero. No superpowers, capes or lame CG costumes needed. Just your money." For once, he's for real. "Seriously, we need that," he says. "These suits are not cheap!"

The charitable partnership was announced during FX's premiere of the first Deadpool movie. There are donation tiers, and different levels unlock exclusive merchandise: $10 gets 100 entries, $25 gets 250 entries, and so on; some of the in-demand prizes include autographed Deadpool DVDs and Deadpool 2 posters, plus an outgoing voicemail message from Deadpool.

A grand prizewinner will be announced after May 21.

For more details, visit Omaze.