Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have called it quits.
The couple, who met on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up, announced their split on Monday after eight years of marriage. In a joint statement posted on social media, Channing and Jenna shared with their fans, "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."
Now that their split has been announced, we're taking a look into what's at stake financially for the duo should they move forward with a divorce.
The Family Home: Back in 2015, Variety reported that Channing bought a $6 million house in Beverly Hills. The Cape Cod-style home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and is 4,853 square feet.
The couple previously purchased a $2.6 million home in the Laurel Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles back in 2008, a year before they tied the knot.
Net Worth (Jenna): Jenna is a very successful actress, dancer and host. The 37-year-old is the host of NBC's World of Dance, which will kick of its second season in May. She also has a partnership with Danskin and has posted several campaign pics from the collaboration with the athletic apparel brand on social media over the last year.
Additionally, Jenna has recently announced that she joined the cast of Berlin, I Love You and is set to star in the TV series Mixtape on Fox.
Website The Richest estimates Jenna's net worth is about $6 million.
Net Worth (Channing): Channing has found great success over the years with movies like Dear John, The Vow, 21 Jump Street, Magic Mike and many more.
In 2013, Forbes reported that Channing earned an estimated $60 million between June 2012 to June 2013.
And in addition to acting in films, Channing has also earned millions of dollars in endorsements, $2 million, according to Top Richests. Some of the endorsement deals Channing's had over the years include Dolce & Gabbana and Abercrombie & Fitch.
Back in 2017, Channing launched Born and Bred Vodka, which he promotes on Instagram.
Cars: Channing has been spotted driving a vintage Chevy truck around Los Angeles over the years. It's estimated to be worth around $50,000.
Channing also posted about his "new girl" in February, a Yamaha YZ450F, which costs over $9,000.
Jenna was spotted in Studio City, Calif. on Monday exiting her Tesla Model X. Prices for that model car start at $79,500.
Animals Channing has two horses, Smoke and Cajun, one of which was a gift from Jenna for Channing's birthday in April 2016.
TheHorse.com reports that rescuing a horse costs about $1,200.
Channing and Jenna tied the knot in July 2009 and have a 4-year-old daughter named Everly, born in May 2013.
It's not known if the couple signed a prenuptial agreement before getting married.
