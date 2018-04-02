by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Apr. 2, 2018 3:47 PM
Kendra Wilkinson has been having a no good, very bad week, day, month and year it seems...
The reality star has taken to social media to share a slew of posts about the demise of her marriage and her 10-year relationship to Hank Baskett, with whom she shares two children, Hank IV, 8, and Alijah, 3.
The two have had their fair share of relationship issues and have documented them on her various reality shows. In 2014, a bizarre sex scandal erupted around Baskett, but the two attempted to make it work.
However, in February, the blunt blonde confirmed that the two were having problems on social media when she wrote, "1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense."
"Yes we are having issues," continued the personality, who married the former NFL star in 2009.
Then last week, there were a flurry of Instagram posts about "needing to love myself" and even a take-the-wedding-ring-off move that had fans wondering if and when things were going to end with the longtime couple.
But earlier today, the Kendra on Top star took to Instagram to make things crystal clear. "10 years. I did everything I could," she choked out. The former Playmate has been posting a series of images, alluding to an official split with the former NFL star.
But who else has taken to social media to share their relationship drama with the public? Take a look...
No couple has endured more publicly (and kept going) than this twosome. The two met in 2005 while filming the TV movie Mind Over Murder, however at the time they were married to other people. In 2008, they landed their first reality television series, Tori & Dean: Inn Love, on Oxygen.
In 2013, the couple's latest show, Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, was cancelled by Oxygen and at the end of the year, McDermott cheated on Spelling while in Canada.
In January 2014, Dean checked himself into rehab to "address some health and personal issues." In March 2018, police were called to Tori's home twice.
The mother of five has often talked about their issues, struggles and problems publicly, however, many of her Instagrams portray pictures of a smiling family.
The singer has certainly spoken up about issues with her estranged husband, whom she shares a son with.
"NOPE! Sorry! Not together but since the craziness the other day, we DID agree to create a better environment for my son!!" she shared on Instagram before deleting the post in January. "Angry or not…it's about my SON!!"
Tamar added, "P.s. we ALSO agreed not to speak on this anymore in public after this! My son can read and he's NOT dumb #2018goals #praymystrengthinthelord I've made LOTS of mistakes and I'm just trying to be a better person."
Viewers have gotten to get up close and personal with the couple's troubles after the Vanderpump Rules star cheated on her with Faith.
We've witnessed ups and downs, all of them televised. Brittany said to Daily Dish that fans were not happy with her choice to stay with him.
"I understand when people say they're wondering what am I doing, which I get that because I didn't even think I wanted to be with Jax. It was a constant battle for me too. Sometimes I loved him so much. He was my very best friend. I couldn't imagine not being around him. And then sometimes I hated him, couldn't even look at him," she said.
"It's just a very confusing time and I just try to let people know, like, 'Hey this is my relationship.' I'm the one that's going through it. If we end up not working out, we don't work out. But I'm the one who's gonna have to deal with [it], not these random strangers that's never met either one of us."
The Long Island Medium stars split in 2017 after admitting there were issues in the marriage. The two, who share adult son and daughter Larry Jr. and Victoria, had said on an episode that they were going through "not such great times" and that there was a "strain" on their marriage.
"I've changed and he has changed," Theresa, 51, had said about her husband on Long Island Medium last month. "We're both not happy and, you know, it's hard to try to work through that. It's not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but you know, things do change."
"This is a really hard time right now with Larry and I, and I don't know what is going to happen," she said. "It's just...it's wearing on me."
They announced the split
Back in 2007, Jon and Kate Gosselin were just normal people who squabbled like any overwhelmed parents of eight kids under age 8. When the fame of Jon and Kate Plus Eight got a hold of them, Kate ditched her signature business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairstyle for long blonde extensions and a fake tan, while Jon started wearing a lot of Ed Hardy and partying with co-eds. Their televised fights got more bitter and their marriage was over a few ugly months later. However, the feuding has still not seemed to cease between them.
When Lynne and Frank joined The Real Housewives of Orange County in season four, they were spending money like it was their job. By season five, Frank's mishandling of their finances blindsided Lynne to the point that she received an eviction notice on camera. The couple called it quits shortly thereafter.
