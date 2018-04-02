Kendra Wilkinson has been having a no good, very bad week, day, month and year it seems...

The reality star has taken to social media to share a slew of posts about the demise of her marriage and her 10-year relationship to Hank Baskett, with whom she shares two children, Hank IV, 8, and Alijah, 3.

The two have had their fair share of relationship issues and have documented them on her various reality shows. In 2014, a bizarre sex scandal erupted around Baskett, but the two attempted to make it work.

However, in February, the blunt blonde confirmed that the two were having problems on social media when she wrote, "1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense."

"Yes we are having issues," continued the personality, who married the former NFL star in 2009.

Then last week, there were a flurry of Instagram posts about "needing to love myself" and even a take-the-wedding-ring-off move that had fans wondering if and when things were going to end with the longtime couple.

But earlier today, the Kendra on Top star took to Instagram to make things crystal clear. "10 years. I did everything I could," she choked out. The former Playmate has been posting a series of images, alluding to an official split with the former NFL star.

