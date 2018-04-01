Ruby Rose Says She and Jess Origliasso Broke Up

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 1, 2018 2:59 PM

Ruby Rose, Jessica Origliasso

El Pics/ Getty Images

Ruby Rose says she and The Veronicas singer Jess Origliasso have split—and that no, this is not an April Fool's Day joke.

The two Australian stars had rekindled their romance in 2016.

"I've shared the past two years learning and sharing my life with an amazing human being," Rose tweeted on Sunday, April 1. "An experience for which I am very blessed. Breakups are always incredibly hard on the people involved but I can only be grateful for the experiences we shared. It's with a heavy heart to share that Jess and I parted ways a few months ago. We still love each other very much and I will always support her and be her biggest advocate."

"I understand it's 'April 1st' but I would never use something so personal as an April Fool's joke," Rose added.

Origliasso has not commented on her remarks. She last posted a photo of her and Rose on Instagram in early March. It shows them walking in Beverly Hills together the day before.

"A mosquito, my libido," Origliasso wrote.

The last celebrity event she and Rose attended together was the Pitch Perfect premiere in Australia, which took place in November.

Rose and Origliasso had rekindled their romance while filming the Veronicas music video "On Your Side," which the actress has said showcases their "love story."

