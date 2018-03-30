Neil Patrick Harris Proves He's the Best as He Becomes His Many A Series of Unfortunate Events Personas in One Sitting

A Series of Unfortunate Events is finally back for season two, bringing with it Neil Patrick Harris' dastardly Count Olaf and his many, many disguises as Olaf continues his quest to get his hands on the poor Baudelaire orphans' inheritance.

When Harris sat down E! News to preview the latest batch of the Netflix adaptation of the best-selling book series from Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler), he gave us a peek at the new personas that Olaf assumes this season as he continues to make life a living hell for those poor kids. And watching him slip in and out of the many accents with effortless ease is truly something to behold. But don't just take our word for it. Check him out in action in the video above!

Photos

25 TV Events to Get Excited About in 2018

A Series of Unfortunate Events, Neil Patrick Harris

Eric Milner / Netflix

During our chat with Harris, he also gave us the scoop on where we find Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes) and Sunny (Presley Smith) when the show returns. "Season two begins with the kids at Proofrock Preparatory School. They're finally going to a private school where they think they'll be safe via education. And they quickly realize that's not true," he warned. "It's run by a vice-principal, Vice-Principal Nero, who's a maniac and plays the violin and is played masterfully by Roger Bart."

Of course, the kiddos won't only have to deal with Bart's nefarious Nero. After all, this is A Series of Unfortunate Events, after all. Olaf is never too far behind. "And then I and my henchpeople overtake the gym coach, a female of diminutive size, and so then I don her outfit and I become a P.E. teacher named Coach Ghengis, who's part P.E. teacher, part motivational speaker a little bit," Harris teased. "Oh, and wears a turban because that's how he figured it would hide his monobrow."

For more from Harris, including his gushing over season two's many, many guest stars, be sure to check out the video above!

A Series of Unfortunate Events season two is available to stream now on Netflix.

