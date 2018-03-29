Erika Jayne's Diet and Fitness Secrets May Surprise You

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 6:00 PM

How many f--ks does Erika Jayne give about her workout and nutrition regimen? Let's find out! 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sat down with E! News, where she revealed exactly what it takes to slay day in and day out. It may surprise fans to find out that despite Erika's killer bod and seemingly endless energy, she often falls off the health wagon every now and then. 

"I've grown up disciplined all my life as a dancer, so I know how to eat and work out. Do I do it? No!" she admitted. 

Jayne continued, "The reason for that is it's hard to manage the time. The busier you get… I used to be in the gym at 6 [a.m.], do I want to be in there at 5? It's hard."

The pop music performer said she does stick to a "sensible diet" and hits the gym three to four days a week. "Now when we start rehearsing for the show," Jayne added, "I immediately cut down. There's no way you can't when you dance." 

Erika also detailed her typical meal plan: "My breakfast is egg whites, avocado and grilled tomatoes. Lunch is usually some type of chicken and then for dinner… I like to eat. I'll eat pasta even though I'm not supposed to."

All about balance, right?! For more from the reality TV star, including why it takes $40,000 a month to become "Erika Jayne," press play on the video above! 

Pick up Erika's new memoir, Pretty Mess, out now. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

