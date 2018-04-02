by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., Apr. 2, 2018 5:00 AM
Meeting the parents is a big step in most relationships, but for Jasper (Tom Austen), it's a painful one.
Though she was previously introduced to Jasper's dad (Richard Brake) as Count Bellagio, the Italian charmer who stole her gran's heart, Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) finally meets the man behind the mask (or should we say fake Italian accent?) in this clip from Sunday's The Royals.
"Hi, I'm Eleanor. You must be Jasper's dad," Eleanor says before shaking his hand.
"My son is a rat," Jasper's dad replies. "I will keep your secret," Eleanor promises.
"You're actually doing the family a service by servicing my gran," Eleanor insists. "Your gran is a beauty and a champ. Clearly, it runs in the genes," Jasper's dad gushes.
Despite Eleanor's pleasantries, Jasper isn't exactly pleased to be introducing the pair.
E!
"Don't do that. Don't slimeball my girlfriend, dad. Not this one," Jasper pleads.
Instead of snapping back, the con man takes a moment to wax poetic about love and relationships, but it's not long before his son cuts him off.
"Love is something you have absolutely no right to talk about," Jasper argues.
Still, Eleanor is determined to forge a bond with her boyfriend's father.
"Mr. Frost, would you like to join us for tea so you could tell me all about Jasper when he was a kid?" Eleanor asks. "I'd be delighted," he replies.
See the awkward meeting go down in the clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of The Royals Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!