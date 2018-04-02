Meeting the parents is a big step in most relationships, but for Jasper (Tom Austen), it's a painful one.

Though she was previously introduced to Jasper's dad (Richard Brake) as Count Bellagio, the Italian charmer who stole her gran's heart, Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) finally meets the man behind the mask (or should we say fake Italian accent?) in this clip from Sunday's The Royals.

"Hi, I'm Eleanor. You must be Jasper's dad," Eleanor says before shaking his hand.

"My son is a rat," Jasper's dad replies. "I will keep your secret," Eleanor promises.

"You're actually doing the family a service by servicing my gran," Eleanor insists. "Your gran is a beauty and a champ. Clearly, it runs in the genes," Jasper's dad gushes.

Despite Eleanor's pleasantries, Jasper isn't exactly pleased to be introducing the pair.