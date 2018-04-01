Jasper's dad (Richard Brake) is back and he's about to carry out his biggest con yet. But before we get to that, we've got a blackout to unpack!

On this week's The Royals, we pick up with the city of London in total emergency. Rioters have taken to the streets and police are on the ground trying to diffuse the chaos King Robert's (Max Brown) total blackout left in its wake.

"Several hours without power in the middle of a God damn heat wave! I want to speak to the prime minister," the king said to his head of security, James Hill (Rocky Marshall).

If the king pretending like he had nothing to do with it isn't bad enough, Queen Helena's (Elizabeth Hurley) gone missing too.

Don't worry, she hasn't run off too far. Helena and Cyrus (Jake Maskall) conveniently got locked in their favorite place: the palace's wine cellar. But without power, it's going to be hard to escape.

"If I had to guess, the power's out. And the lock on that door is electric. And without electricity, even a team of Catherine the Great's favorite horses couldn't open that door," Cyrus told Helena.