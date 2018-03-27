When Beckys Collide: Roseanne's Sarah Chalke, Lecy Goranson on Finally Working Together

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 4:10 PM

The Beckys, they've collided! Roseanne's Becky No. 1, Lecy Goranson, and Becky No. 2, Sarah Chalke, will finally share the screen when ABC's iconic series returns.

The two crossed paths before in a tag during the original series and again on Inside Amy Schumer as part of a sketch, but this is their first significant time on screen together. Chalke plays Andrea, a woman who's looking for a surrogate.

"It was so cool," Chalke said about working with Goranson. "She's fantastic. I was so excited when I heard our storylines would be tied together."

Chalke said there was never any awkwardness between the two when they swapped roles. "For me, I was a kid and I was excited for the opportunity. I had really done nothing. I was so grateful to Roseanne for taking a chance on me when I sent a grainy VHS tape down—I literally had not worked before. It was really my education."

The two Beckys swapped stories during dinner when they worked on Inside Amy Schumer together. "It was kind of cool to hear about Lecy's experience," Chalke said.

In terms of the character, Chalke said when she auditioned one of the crew members approached her and asked if she had done a "Lecy character study." "You guys stand and move and walk the same," Chalke said.

Goranson said they had tons of laughs. "Her character is very different than Becky, so we had fun with that."

There's the resemblance between the two, and it goes beyond physical, Goranson said.

"It was just a real delight," she said.

Roseanne returns Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

TAGS/ Sarah Chalke , Roseanne , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
