Sometimes reassurance from our loved ones is all we need, even if it's coming from beyond the grave.

On this week's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi connected with her late lover, Teddy, who fell gravely ill before his passing.

"When he comes through, there's this feeling of freedom from this, not being limited to that physical state anymore and I think that that's really important for you to know. He is OK. He is at peace," Tyler Henry insisted.

After finding out Teddy was at peace, Padma wanted to get his stamp of approval as she moves forward in her current relationship with the father of her child, who was at odds with Teddy when he was alive.

"I want to know if I have his blessing to be with who I'm with," Padma told Tyler.

After referencing the birthday of her child's father, Padma was told to get closer to him.