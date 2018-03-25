Star Jones Marries Ricardo Lugo on a Cruise Ship

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Mar. 25, 2018 5:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Star Jones, Ricardo Lugo

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation For Cancer Research

Star Jones is once again a married woman!

On Sunday, the journalist and former View co-host wed her fiancé Ricardo Lugo on a cruise ship, the Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, in the Bahamas, E! News can confirm. 

The wedding was part of multiple-day celebration that also included a 56th birthday party for the blushing bride on Saturday. Star shared Instagram images from the colorful bday bash, which was photographed by Maring Visuals, the company that is also photographing the couple's nuptials. 

The birthday bride has been a busy bee posting a slew of social media images and video from her fun-filled, double-duty trip, including an Instagram of her Kleinfeld dress bag.

The two got engaged in October 2017 and have been together since 2016. The couple often posts cute photos together on social media.

On Monday, the couple attended the Angel Ball in New York City and posted a sweet selfie from the event. "Perfect night @gabriellesangels #AngelBall together," Jones captioned the photo.

Talking about her fiancé on Monday at the event, Jones told Us Weekly, "He's wonderful. I'm happy and that's all anybody outside of my family needs to know."

Photos

Secret Celebrity Weddings

This is the second marriage for Jones. The 56-year-old tied the knot with investment banker Al Reynolds in April 2004. The couple announced their split in March 2008 after almost four years of marriage.

Back in August, Jones shared a photo with Lugo and Lugo's son Jake. "Yeah! Watching the #totaleclipse with family in the #hamptons! @ricardolugochicago & Jake had a great moment. Jake made our #eclipse glasses as a family project. #smartkid #soproud #bonusmom," she wrote.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Star Jones , Weddings , Instagram , Top Stories
Latest News
Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, PaleyFest LA 2018

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Terence, The Arrangement 203, Michael Vartan

Megan Learns Some Secrets About Terence's Private Past While Kyle Prepares to Direct His First Film on The Arrangement

Lilly Ghalichi, Shahs of Sunset, Instagram

Former Shahs of Sunset Star Lilly Ghalichi Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Joanna Krupa

Joanna Krupa Engaged to Douglas Nunes—8 Months After Finalizing Divorce From Romain Zago

Karrueche Tran, Victor Cruz

Chris Brown Says Karrueche Tran and New Boyfriend Victor Cruz ''Look Really Good Together''

Kelly Ripa, Bikini, Mark Consuelos

Mark Consuelos Admires Bikini-Clad Kelly Ripa—the "Sexy One"

April Love Geary, Instagram

Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Shares First Photo of Their Baby Girl's Face

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.