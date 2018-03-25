by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 25, 2018 12:03 PM
Ezria lives on!
It's been only nine months since Pretty Little Liars has been off the air, but the nostalgia was still high when Lucy Hale ran into a familiar face this weekend.
The 28-year-old actress, who played Aria Montgomery on the series, posted on her Instagram page on Sunday a photo of her and Ian Harding. The 31-year-old actor played her character's onscreen love interest Ezra Fitz.
"Look who I found in Chicago," Hale wrote.
The actress bundled up in a long gray puffer jacket and also wore a Chicago Cubs baseball cap. Harding sported a short navy puffer jacket with red trimming and khakis.
In September, on Ellen DeGeneres' YouTube series Ellen's Show Me More Show, Hale confessed that she had a crush on Harding in real life when they filmed Pretty Little Liars.
"Season one," she said. "Whatever, I was 20!"
The ABC Family—now Freeform—show Pretty Little Liars ended its seven-season run last June.
A Pretty Little Liars spinoff, The Perfectionists, is in the works and is set to star returning actresses Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish.
