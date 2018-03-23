Colton Haynes Mourns the Death of His Mother in Emotional Tribute

Colton Haynes-Leatham has some heartbreaking news to share with his fans and followers.

On Friday evening, the Teen Wolf and Arrow star announced on Instagram that his mother Dana Haynes had passed away.

"Today I lost my best friend, the love of my life...my momma," Colton shared with a slideshow of memories with his mom. "Words can't express how incredible this woman was. I have so many things to say but I'm in a state of shock."

He added, "I will always love you momma. RIP my angel."

As soon as the announcement was made, friends including Paul W. Downs, Michael Turchinart and Amelia Gray Hamlin shared their support in the comments section.

"Colton…She was beautiful," Lucy Hale wrote. "I'm so very sorry friend."

Earlier this year, Colton opened up about his mom's declining health in a social media post. As it turned out, Dana had been in and out of the hospital since January.

"After multiple tests we found out she actually has advanced cirrhosis of the liver & kidney failure. A diagnosis that can be cured with a liver transplant.. however..that bad news I mentioned before was that she doesn't have that much time to wait for a new liver," he shared online. "The doctors suggested that we now focus on my mother's quality of life rather than quantity of life. It's heartbreaking. My strong mother has always been the anchor of this family and our best friend. Now we're being forced to say goodbye to her."

Colton added, "Thank y'all for listening & sending all the love to my beautiful momma."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Haynes family during this difficult time.

